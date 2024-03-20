China's construction company inks deal to expand Serbia's airport

Director of China Shandong International Economic & Technical Cooperation Group Zhuang Yong (2nd L), Serbian Minister of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure Goran Vesic (2nd R), and Acting Director of "Aerodromi Srbije" (Airports of Serbia) Mihajlo Zdravkovic (1st R) sign the contract for expansion of Serbia's Konstantin Veliki Airport in Nis, southeastern Serbia, on March 19, 2024. Serbia's Konstantin Veliki Airport in the southeast city of Nis is set for expansion after an infrastructure development contract was awarded to China's Shandong Hi-Speed Group on Tuesday. (Photo by Wang Wei/Xinhua)

BELGRADE, March 19 (Xinhua) -- Serbia's Konstantin Veliki Airport in the southeast city of Nis is set for expansion after an infrastructure development contract was awarded to China's Shandong Hi-Speed Group on Tuesday.

Serbian Minister of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure Goran Vesic signed the contract alongside Acting Director of "Aerodromi Srbije" (Airports of Serbia) Mihajlo Zdravkovic, and Director of China Shandong International Economic & Technical Cooperation Group, Zhuang Yong.

"The contract includes the construction of 1,976 meters of internal roads, and the development of 53,900 square meters of airport space, out of a total of 80,000 square meters. The parking capacity will be increased from the current 173 parking spaces to 580," said Zdravkovic.

Vesic noted the airport's growth potential, saying that it handled a record number of 488,312 passengers last year and higher numbers are expected in the future.

