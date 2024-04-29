Home>>
Solomon Islands PM withdraws from running for new term: report
(Xinhua) 17:01, April 29, 2024
HONIARA, April 29 (Xinhua) -- Solomon Islands' Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has withdrawn from running for a new term and Foreign Minister Jeremiah Manele has been nominated as his coalition's prime pinister candidate, national broadcaster SIBC reported on Monday.
