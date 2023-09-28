Solomon Islands PM calls on U.S. to respect Pacific leaders: local media

Xinhua) 13:43, September 28, 2023

SYDNEY, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare on Wednesday called on the United States to show more respect to Pacific leaders at the U.S.-Pacific Islands Forum Summit, according to Solomon Islands Broadcasting Corporation.

The summit held last year did not bring the expected outcomes as promised, Sogavare said during a press conference, adding that the U.S. strategies "need to be changed and respect Pacific leaders by giving them more time to discuss matters of concern and interest during such summits."

Sogavare defended his decision to not sit in at this year's summit, believing that domestic affairs are more important for him as the prime minister.

"There are only 10 weeks left before parliament dissolves, and we have many bills before parliament. These are issues that are more important to me as the Prime Minister of Solomon Islands than attending the summit," he said.

The second U.S.-Pacific Islands Forum Summit was held on Monday at the White House. Instead of staying in the United States to participate in the summit, Sogavare returned to his country after attending the 78th United Nations General Assembly session in New York.

