China-Solomon Islands partnership: Rapid progress in four years

The 17th Pacific Games are slated to be held in the Solomon Islands from Nov. 19 to Dec. 2, 2023, with participation from over 5,000 athletes across 24 South Pacific countries and regions. This event marks the first time the Solomon Islands has hosted a major international sporting event.

China has played a pivotal role in bringing this historic event to life, despite not directly participating in the Games.

“China alone contributed more than 80 to 90 percent of the Games facilities,” Solomon Islands Foreign Minister Jeremiah Manele told People’s Daily Online, expressing a particular gratitude for China's support.

Solomon Islands Foreign Minister Jeremiah Manele speaks with a People’s Daily Online reporter in an exclusive interview in Honiara, the capital of the Solomon Islands, on Sept. 13, 2023. (Photo/Ji He)

Beyond the main stadium, which has received praise from leaders and citizens of the Solomon Islands alike, additional facilities built by China will, in Manele's words, "leave a legacy behind for our people, especially our youth."

Dormitories, initially designated for a two-week stay by athletes, will be repurposed as student accommodation for the Solomon Islands National University (SINU) following the Games. Moreover, an office building specifically for sporting federations has been established — the first of its kind. "In the past, we did not have a similar facility," Manele noted. Other notable improvements include road enhancements and upgrades to the international airport terminal.

"We probably wouldn’t be able to build this infrastructure to host the Pacific Games if it wasn't for the decisions that we took in 2019," Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare told People’s Daily Online in an exclusive interview, referring to the decision to establish bilateral relations with China.

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare speaks with a People’s Daily Online reporter in an exclusive interview in Honiara, capital of the Solomon Islands, on Sept. 14, 2023. (Photo/Ji He)

A right decision reveals “a real friend”

China and the Solomon Islands established diplomatic relations on Sept. 21, 2019, a move Manele described as “the right decision, putting us on the right side of history.”

"We will continue to uphold the one-China principle. That is a very, very important principle, and it is the basis of our relationship with China,” emphasized Manele.

Though the diplomatic journey between the two countries has spanned only four years, it has realized significant accomplishments — a sentiment shared by the country's prime minister, foreign minister, and deputy prime minister and minister for infrastructure development.

Solomon Islands Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure Development Manasseh Maelanga speaks with a People’s Daily Online reporter in an exclusive interview in Honiara, capital of the Solomon Islands, on Sept. 13, 2023. (Photo/Ji He)

Solomon Islands Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure Development Manasseh Maelanga conveyed to People’s Daily Online that China is “a real friend,” and the four years with China tell “a different story.” Drawing on his 16-year political career and ministerial experience, he underscored that the collaboration with China is distinctive because “when we talk about things, we implement it, rather than keeping too long.”

Tangible outcomes from four-years of collaboration

The “things” being implemented extend well beyond the striking stadium project. Manele spotlighted numerous tangible outcomes from their collaboration with China, including establishing and installing 161 towers for mobile network communications, constructing a health center, and initiating various road projects across the the country.

This year also saw the signing of a memorandum of understanding with China for the reconstruction of a junior high school and the National Parliament recreation building. China's commitment further spans to upgrading the old international airport in Honiara and two provincial domestic airports.

A street view of Honiara, capital of the Solomon Islands, Sept. 12, 2023. (Photo/Ji He)

Manele underscored that the Solomon Islands' primary challenge is infrastructure, a sentiment echoed by the prime minister. In this context, the multifaceted development assistance from China takes on deep significance, addressing critical needs and fostering comprehensive progress.

Beyond tangible infrastructure projects, the ties between China and the Solomon Islands also encompass enriching people-to-people exchanges.

High-level visits, twice occurring in under four years, have nurtured a deeper understanding and collaboration between the two nations. Approximately 80 athletes from the Solomon Islands traveled to China for training in preparation for the Pacific Games. Furthermore, dozens of Solomon Islands students are currently studying in China, contributing to cultural and educational exchange. The establishment of sister relationships between provinces in the Solomon Islands and their counterparts in China is forthcoming, which will forge grassroots bonds and promote mutual learning and cooperation.

In terms of trade, the partnership between the Solomon Islands and China has inaugurated a new era of economic collaboration. Some products exported to China now enjoy non-reciprocal duty-free trade access to Chinese markets. This strategic arrangement streamlines the flow of goods between the two nations, promoting economic growth and fostering a conducive environment for commerce.

A view of Honiara, capital of the Solomon Islands, Sept. 12, 2023. (Photo/Ji He)

Chinese companies poised for future collaboration and assistance

The burgeoning relationship between the Solomon Islands and China has ignited concerns from Western nations over Beijing's expanding influence in the Pacific region. In response, Sogavare, Manele, and Maelanga consistently reiterated during the interview that their foreign policy is one of being “friends to all and enemies to none.”

Manele underscored that the core interest of the Solomon Islands, as a small country, is to cultivate close collaboration with all nations. The aim is to garner mutual benefits and promote development interests within the country. “And there are a lot of lessons that we can learn from China, especially in the areas of poverty eradication and sustainable development, for example,” he added.

Chinese companies are poised to assist. Sichang Chen, the general manager of China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) — the firm responsible for the construction of the China-aided Stadium Project — noted that the Solomon Islands hosting the Pacific Games for the first time bears deep significance for the local government and populace, comparable to China's first time hosting the Olympics in 2008. Throughout the stadium project, CCECC has facilitated a better understanding of China among the government and people of the Solomon Islands while also bolstering the friendship between the two countries.

Photo taken on Sept. 12, 2023 shows the main stadium for the 2023 Pacific Games, which was constructed with Chinese aid by CCECC in Honiara, capital of the Solomon Islands. (Photo/Ji He)

Emphasizing a commitment to the principles of “consultation, construction, and sharing together,” and embodying ideals of equality, cooperation, and mutual benefit, Chen spotlighted their goal of growing and developing alongside the local community. They plan to actively engage in upcoming infrastructure projects in the Solomon Islands, serving as a conduit for friendly exchanges between the two nations.

CCECC is just one among a growing ensemble of Chinese companies that are transforming enhanced relations into tangible cooperation, as bilateral relations have swiftly developed since the formal establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

“That decision has paid off,” said Manele, “We have seen in the last four years a lot has happened in the Solomon Islands and more. We expect to enhance more collaboration and cooperation with China.”

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)