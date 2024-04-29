PD Vlog: Interesting AI applications at Zhongguancun Forum

(People's Daily App) 16:50, April 29, 2024

Taking the theme of "Innovating for a better world," the 2024 Zhongguancun Forum in Beijing boasts several unique AI applications. Come check out some highlights with our People's Daily reporter.

(Produced by Zhu Yingqi and Di Jingyuan)

