Home>>
PD Vlog: Interesting AI applications at Zhongguancun Forum
(People's Daily App) 16:50, April 29, 2024
Taking the theme of "Innovating for a better world," the 2024 Zhongguancun Forum in Beijing boasts several unique AI applications. Come check out some highlights with our People's Daily reporter.
(Produced by Zhu Yingqi and Di Jingyuan)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Tech forum ignites innovations for China-EU green cooperation
- Forum on promoting university technology transfer held in Beijing
- Forum fosters consensus on supporting young talent
- 2024 ZGC Forum opens in Beijing
- State councilor calls on women to stand at forefront of sci-tech research
- Tech forum ignites innovations for China-EU green cooperation
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.