Permanent exhibition to open to public at Zhongguancun Exhibition Center

Xinhua) 10:52, April 29, 2024

This photo taken on April 28, 2024 shows a joint replacement surgical robot during a permanent exhibition at the Zhongguancun Exhibition Center in Beijing, capital of China. The permanent exhibition will be opened to the public recently, showcasing more than 430 technologies and products from more than 320 research institutions and enterprises in Beijing in cutting-edge fields such as artificial intelligence, quantum information, commercial aerospace, life and health, and synthetic biological manufacturing. Among them are some of the major achievements released or unveiled at the 2024 Zhongguancun Forum. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

This photo taken on April 28, 2024 shows an intelligent interaction tea art robot platform during a permanent exhibition at the Zhongguancun Exhibition Center in Beijing, capital of China.

This photo taken on April 26, 2024 shows an emergency rescue humanoid robot during a permanent exhibition at the Zhongguancun Exhibition Center in Beijing, capital of China.

This photo taken on April 26, 2024 shows the NeuCyber Array BMI System, a self-developed brain-machine interface (BMI) system from China, during a permanent exhibition at the Zhongguancun Exhibition Center in Beijing, capital of China.

This photo taken on April 28, 2024 shows the interior view of a permanent exhibition at the Zhongguancun Exhibition Center in Beijing, capital of China.

