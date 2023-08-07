Major enterprises see rising technical income in Beijing's Zhongguancun

Xinhua) 08:41, August 07, 2023

A man wearing a face mask walks at Zhongguancun Science City in Beijing, capital of China, May 18, 2020. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

BEIJING, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- Major enterprises in the Zhongguancun national demonstration zone achieved a technical income of 850 billion yuan (about 118.5 billion U.S. dollars) in the first half year of 2023, up 17 percent year on year, according to the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Statistics.

The data indicate that 6,954 of these enterprises monitored in the zone achieved revenue of 3.8 trillion yuan during the period, while the proportion of technical income reached 22.4 percent.

There were 617,000 research and development personnel in Zhongguancun, with a total R&D expenditure of 184 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 0.6 percent.

