Lebanese music students, teachers enthusiast about China-funded conservatory project

Teachers and students of the Lebanese National Higher Conservatory of Music visited the Conservatory Center built by a Chinese company on April 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

BEIRUT, April 28 (Xinhua) -- Teachers and students at the Lebanese National Higher Conservatory of Music expressed enthusiasm about the new music school, a China-funded conservatory project, during a visit on Saturday.

President of the conservatory Hiba Kawas said the new conservatory is a landmark in the region, which will encourage Lebanese musicians to deliver great performances and witness "musicians from all over the world visit Lebanon."

As one of the biggest construction projects in Lebanon undertaken by China, it features teaching rooms, a library, lecture and auditorium halls, and a theater hosting up to 1,200 people, according to the constructor China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited (CSCEC).

Kawas said that new teams will then work at the conservatory with a new curriculum, enabling teachers to devise innovative teaching methods.

Started constructing in December 2020, the project, with a cost of 62 million U.S. dollars and covering an area of 39,000 square meters, is currently in the decoration phase and will be completed soon, according to CSCEC.

Huang Shuai, project manager from CSCEC at the conservatory, said the project aims to strengthen ties between Lebanon and China, and promote bilateral cultural communication by boosting exchanges between music teachers and students from the two countries.

"The construction was smooth and supported by various parties," he added, noting that the project has received wide attention from the Lebanese government, the Chinese embassy and Lebanese musicians.

Meanwhile, Lebanese music students expressed their enthusiasm about the new project, hoping to be able to access the facilities that are comparable to those in other countries.

"I am very excited about this new conservatory, and hope to play in the new halls," Joseph Rechdan, a drum student and player, told Xinhua.

Lea Chemali, also a drum student, said the new conservatory, with better facilities and services, will encourage more foreign artists to come and perform in Lebanon.

For Mira Zantout, a piano teacher, the new conservatory will enable students to stay in Lebanon, as students could enjoy the advanced services it offers instead of leaving the country for better opportunities and facilities elsewhere.

"This new facility will also boost cultural exchange between Lebanon and China, which is of great importance to our country," she said.

