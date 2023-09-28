Chinese embassy in Lebanon celebrates 74th founding anniversary of PRC

Xinhua) 14:35, September 28, 2023

Chinese ambassador to Lebanon Qian Minjian speaks at a reception to mark the upcoming 74th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC) in Beirut, Lebanon, on Sept. 26, 2023. The Chinese embassy in Lebanon celebrated on Tuesday the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC), which falls on Oct. 1. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

BEIRUT, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese embassy in Lebanon celebrated on Tuesday the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC), which falls on Oct. 1.

During the celebration, Chinese ambassador to Lebanon Qian Minjian reviewed China's development achievements, saying that China insists on advancing high-standard opening up and will advance the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation by adopting a Chinese path to modernization.

The ambassador hailed the Chinese-Lebanese relations, saying they have achieved fruitful results in various fields in recent years. He said China is willing to strengthen the connection between the Belt and Road Initiative and Lebanon's development plan and continue improving the mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

Guests at the ceremony highly appreciated China's development achievements and positive role in promoting regional prosperity and stability. They also fully affirmed the achievements of China-Lebanon cooperation in various fields.

Chinese ambassador to Lebanon Qian Minjian (Front) speaks at a reception to mark the upcoming 74th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC) in Beirut, Lebanon, on Sept. 26, 2023. The Chinese embassy in Lebanon celebrated on Tuesday the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC), which falls on Oct. 1. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)