Chinese chess competition held in Lebanon

Xinhua) 10:50, September 11, 2023

Participants compete during the Lebanese-Chinese XiangQi Friendship Championship in Deir el Qamar, Mount Lebanon Governorate, Lebanon, on Sept. 10, 2023. A competition for Chinese chess, called XiangQi, organized by the XiangQi Committee in Lebanon, was held on Sunday in Deir el Qamar, a historic town in southern-central Lebanon, attracting about 70 Lebanese and Chinese fans of all ages. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)

