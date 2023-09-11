Chinese chess competition held in Lebanon
Participants compete during the Lebanese-Chinese XiangQi Friendship Championship in Deir el Qamar, Mount Lebanon Governorate, Lebanon, on Sept. 10, 2023. A competition for Chinese chess, called XiangQi, organized by the XiangQi Committee in Lebanon, was held on Sunday in Deir el Qamar, a historic town in southern-central Lebanon, attracting about 70 Lebanese and Chinese fans of all ages. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)
Chinese participant Li Lei (C) is awarded after winning the first place of Lebanese-Chinese XiangQi Friendship Championship in Deir el Qamar, Mount Lebanon Governorate, Lebanon, on Sept. 10, 2023. A competition for Chinese chess, called XiangQi, organized by the XiangQi Committee in Lebanon, was held on Sunday in Deir el Qamar, a historic town in southern-central Lebanon, attracting about 70 Lebanese and Chinese fans of all ages. (Photo by Huang Shuai/Xinhua)
