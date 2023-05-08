China's Ding Liren competes at Grand Chess Tour 2023 in Romania

Xinhua) 14:52, May 08, 2023

Former World Chess Champion, Garry Kasparov (L) of Russia, poses with World Chess Champion, China's Ding Liren, during the round 1 match between Ding Liren of China and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France at Grand Chess Tour 2023 in downtown Bucharest, capital of Romania, May 6, 2023. (Photos by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

World Chess Champion, China's Ding Liren, competes against Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France during the round 1 match at Grand Chess Tour 2023 in Bucharest, capital of Romania, May 6, 2023. (Photos by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

Former World Chess Champion, Garry Kasparov (L) of Russia, makes the first symbolic move for the round 1 match between Ding Liren of China and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France at Grand Chess Tour 2023 in downtown Bucharest, capital of Romania, May 6, 2023. (Photos by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

