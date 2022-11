China into semifinals at Men's World Team Chess Championship

Xinhua) 13:43, November 24, 2022

JERUSALEM, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- China will play Spain, while India will face Uzbekistan in the semifinals of the 2022 Men's World Team Chess Championship in Jerusalem on Thursday.

In Wednesday's doubleheader quarterfinals, China beat Poland 2.5-1.5, including wins by Lu Shanglei and Bai Jinshi over Radoslaw Wojtaszek and Mateusz Bartel respectively, in the first match before tying the Polish men 2-2 in the second for a berth in the top four.

Spain advanced to the semifinals after a 2-2 draw against Azerbaijan and a 2.5-1.5 win in the second match, including wins by David Anton Guijarro over Teimour Radjabov and Miguel Santos Ruiz over Rauf Mamedov.

Uzbekistan beat Ukraine twice, 3-1 and 2.5-1.5, including two wins by Jahongir Vakhidov.

India and France beat each other 3-1 to force a tiebreak blitz match, which was won by the Indian team 2.5-1.5.

The final match of the competition, organized by the International Chess Federation (FIDE), will be played on Friday.

