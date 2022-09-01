Chess tent set up in Russia's Vladivostok to promote chess culture
People play chess at a chess tent in Vladivostok, Russia, on Aug. 31, 2022. A chess tent was set up on a street in Vladivostok to promote chess culture. Chess fans can play for free and get guidance from professional tutors. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)
A girl plays chess at a chess tent in Vladivostok, Russia, on Aug. 31, 2022. A chess tent was set up on a street in Vladivostok to promote chess culture. Chess fans can play for free and get guidance from professional tutors. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)
People play chess at a chess tent in Vladivostok, Russia, on Aug. 31, 2022. A chess tent was set up on a street in Vladivostok to promote chess culture. Chess fans can play for free and get guidance from professional tutors. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)
People play chess at a chess tent in Vladivostok, Russia, on Aug. 31, 2022. A chess tent was set up on a street in Vladivostok to promote chess culture. Chess fans can play for free and get guidance from professional tutors. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)
A boy plays chess at a chess tent in Vladivostok, Russia, on Aug. 31, 2022. A chess tent was set up on a street in Vladivostok to promote chess culture. Chess fans can play for free and get guidance from professional tutors. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- In pics: Tata Steel Chess Tournament 2022
- China claim fourth straight win at World Women's Chess Team Championship
- Man engraves miniscule Chinese chess board on tiny copper sheet
- China finishes second at international chess tournament in Vietnam
- Chinese Yu Yangyi wins Capablanca tournament
- China aims to capture first men's individual chess world title
- Chinese girls win opener at 4th world Go chess championship
- China's Yu/Rui win three-nation Go chess tournament
- China wins men's world team chess championship title for 1st time
- Chinese Yu Bin/Rui Naiwei reach final of three-nation Go Chess tourney
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.