Chess tent set up in Russia's Vladivostok to promote chess culture

Xinhua) 09:43, September 01, 2022

People play chess at a chess tent in Vladivostok, Russia, on Aug. 31, 2022. A chess tent was set up on a street in Vladivostok to promote chess culture. Chess fans can play for free and get guidance from professional tutors. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

A girl plays chess at a chess tent in Vladivostok, Russia, on Aug. 31, 2022. A chess tent was set up on a street in Vladivostok to promote chess culture. Chess fans can play for free and get guidance from professional tutors. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

People play chess at a chess tent in Vladivostok, Russia, on Aug. 31, 2022. A chess tent was set up on a street in Vladivostok to promote chess culture. Chess fans can play for free and get guidance from professional tutors. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

People play chess at a chess tent in Vladivostok, Russia, on Aug. 31, 2022. A chess tent was set up on a street in Vladivostok to promote chess culture. Chess fans can play for free and get guidance from professional tutors. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

A boy plays chess at a chess tent in Vladivostok, Russia, on Aug. 31, 2022. A chess tent was set up on a street in Vladivostok to promote chess culture. Chess fans can play for free and get guidance from professional tutors. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)