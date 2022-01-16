Home>>
In pics: Tata Steel Chess Tournament 2022
(Xinhua) 14:56, January 16, 2022
Jorden van Foreest of the Netherlands competes during the Tata Steel Chess Tournament 2022 in Wijk aan Zee, the Netherlands, Jan. 15, 2022. (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)
