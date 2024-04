Highlights of Shanghai 2024 Archery World Cup

Xinhua) 16:23, April 28, 2024

Nam Suhyeon of team South Korea competes during the Women's Recurve Team Final between China and South Korea at Shanghai 2024 Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai, China, April 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

An Qixuan of team China competes during the Women's Recurve Team Final between China and South Korea at Shanghai 2024 Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai, China, April 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Lim Sihyeon (R) of team South Korea competes during the Women's Recurve Team Final between China and South Korea at Shanghai 2024 Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai, China, April 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Members of team China celebrate after winning the Women's Recurve Team Final between China and South Korea at Shanghai 2024 Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai, China, April 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Gold medalists team China (C), silver medalists team South Korea (L) and bronze medalists team Germany stand on the podium during the awarding ceremony for the Women's Recurve Team event at Shanghai 2024 Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai, China, April 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Li Jiaman (C) of team China wipes tears after the awarding ceremony for the Women's Recurve Team event at Shanghai 2024 Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai, China, April 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Gold medalists team China (C), silver medalists team South Korea (L) and bronze medalists team Germany pose on the podium during the awarding ceremony for the Women's Recurve Team event at Shanghai 2024 Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai, China, April 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Yang Xiaolei of team China competes during the Women's Recurve Team Final between China and South Korea at Shanghai 2024 Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai, China, April 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Members of team China celebrate after winning the Women's Recurve Team Final between China and South Korea at Shanghai 2024 Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai, China, April 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Li Jiaman (R) of team China competes during the Women's Recurve Team Final between China and South Korea at Shanghai 2024 Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai, China, April 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Jeong Hunyoung of team South Korea competes during the Women's Recurve Team Final between China and South Korea at Shanghai 2024 Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai, China, April 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Members of team South Korea encourage each other during the Women's Recurve Team Final between China and South Korea at Shanghai 2024 Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai, China, April 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Li Jiaman of team China competes during the Women's Recurve Team Final between China and South Korea at Shanghai 2024 Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai, China, April 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

