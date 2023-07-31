Chengdu Universiade: archery compound women's team matches

Xinhua) 10:54, July 31, 2023

Bronze medalists Hsu Yen-hua, Lin Ming-ching and Lo Yi-hsuan (L to R) of Chinese Taipei react during the medal ceremony for the Archery Compound Women's Team event at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Ma Shujia, Zhou Jiayu and Wang Yuanyuan (L to R) of China cheer during the Archery Compound Women's Team Bronze Medal Match between China and Chinese Taipei at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Lo Yi-hsuan of Chinese Taipei competes during the Archery Compound Women's Team Bronze Medal Match between China and Chinese Taipei at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Wang Yuanyuan of China competes during the Archery Compound Women's Team Bronze Medal Match between China and Chinese Taipei at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Lin Ming-ching of Chinese Taipei competes during the Archery Compound Women's Team Bronze Medal Match between China and Chinese Taipei at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Wang Yuanyuan (R) of China reacts with her coach during the Archery Compound Women's Team Bronze Medal Match between China and Chinese Taipei at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Gold medalists Team South Korea (C), silver medalists Team India (L) and bronze medalists Team Chinese Taipei pose during awarding ceremony after the Archery Compound Women's Team Gold Medal Match between South Korea and India at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Purvasha sudhir Shende (R) of India competes during the Archery Compound Women's Team Gold Medal Match between South Korea and India at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Sim Sooin of South Korea competes during the Archery Compound Women's Team Gold Medal Match between South Korea and India at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Avneet kaur of India competes during the Archery Compound Women's Team Gold Medal Match between South Korea and India at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Cho Sua of South Korea competes during the Archery Compound Women's Team Gold Medal Match between South Korea and India at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Han Seungyeon of South Korea competes during the Archery Compound Women's Team Gold Medal Match between South Korea and India at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Team India attend the awarding ceremony after the Archery Compound Women's Team Gold Medal Match between South Korea and India at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

