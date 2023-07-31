China edges S. Korea to win archery recurve women's team title at Chengdu Universiade

Xinhua) 10:01, July 31, 2023

Gold medalists Team China (C), silver medalists Team South Korea (L) and bronze medalists Team India pose during the awarding ceremony for the Archery Recurve Women's Team at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Team China celebrate during the awarding ceremony for the Archery Recurve Women's Team at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Li Xinxin of China competes during the Archery Recurve Women's Team Gold Medal Match between South Korea and China at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Wang Limin of China competes during the Archery Recurve Women's Team Gold Medal Match between South Korea and China at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Team China celebrate after the Archery Recurve Women's Team Gold Medal Match between South Korea and China at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

