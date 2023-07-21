Highlights of 2023 World Archery Para Championships

Chinese archer Gan Jun (L) and Yu He pose for a photo during the fourth round of the individual elimination matches of Recurve Men Open at 2023 World Archery Para Championships in Pilsen, the Czech Republic, July 20, 2023. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Chinese archer Ye Jinyan (Front, L) competes during the second round of the individual elimination matches of Recurve Women Open at 2023 World Archery Para Championships in Pilsen, the Czech Republic, July 20, 2023. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Chinese archer Wu Yang competes during the third round of the individual elimination matches of Recurve Women Open at 2023 World Archery Para Championships in Pilsen, the Czech Republic, July 20, 2023. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Chinese archer Wu Chunyan competes during the semifinal of the Recurve Women Open at 2023 World Archery Para Championships in Pilsen, the Czech Republic, July 20, 2023. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Chinese archer Zhang Lu competes during the semifinal of the Women W1(REC/COMP) at 2023 World Archery Para Championships in Pilsen, the Czech Republic, July 20, 2023. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Chinese archer Chen Minyi competes during the quarterfinal of the Women W1(REC/COMP) at 2023 World Archery Para Championships in Pilsen, the Czech Republic, July 20, 2023. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Chinese archer Zhao Lixue competes during the third round of the individual elimination matches of Recurve Men Open at 2023 World Archery Para Championships in Pilsen, the Czech Republic, July 20, 2023. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Chinese archer Lin Yueshan (L) exchanges gifts with Ameera Lee of Australia after the second round of the individual elimination matches of Compound Women Open at 2023 World Archery Para Championships in Pilsen, the Czech Republic, July 20, 2023. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Japanese archer Shigesada Chika competes during the third round of the individual elimination matches of Recurve Women Open at 2023 World Archery Para Championships in Pilsen, the Czech Republic, July 20, 2023. (Xinhua/He Canling)

American archer Matt Stutzman competes during the third round of the individual elimination matches of Compound Men Open at 2023 World Archery Para Championships in Pilsen, the Czech Republic, July 20, 2023. (Xinhua/He Canling)

