Home>>
Chinese archery team attends training session ahead of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
(Xinhua) 13:00, July 21, 2021
Long Xiaoqing, Wu Jiaxin and Yang Xiaolei (R to L) of the Chinese women's archery team attend a training session ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Yumenoshima Park Archery Field in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Gang)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Tokyo Olympic swimming events more unpredictable than ever
- Spain eyes more than 18 Olympic medals in Tokyo
- Brazil Olympics preview: More than just football
- Chinese weightlifting team attends training session ahead of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
- Muguruza: You compete for your team at the Olympics, not for yourself
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.