Chinese archery team attends training session ahead of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Xinhua) 13:00, July 21, 2021

Long Xiaoqing, Wu Jiaxin and Yang Xiaolei (R to L) of the Chinese women's archery team attend a training session ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Yumenoshima Park Archery Field in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

