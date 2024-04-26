UAE investment promotion event held in Nanjing

The Consulate General of the UAE in Shanghai held an investment promotion event in Nanjing, East China's Jiangsu Province, on Thursday, along with Jiangsu Overseas Cooperation and Investment Company (JOCIC).

Muhannad Sulaiman Alnaqbi, consul general of the UAE in Shanghai, shared details of the UAE's economic and social development and business environment at the event.

The UAE has become a popular investment destination in the Middle East for Chinese enterprises, thanks to its good business environment and strong growth momentum in recent years, Alnaqbi said.

JOCIC CEO Zou Yonggang introduced the latest progress made in the China-UAE Industrial Capacity Cooperation Demonstration Zone (ICCDZ) at the event. As China's first production capacity cooperation zone under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the ICCDZ actively serves the joint BRI construction between the two countries, he said.

The zone has completed the construction of supporting infrastructure, such as a management service center building and customized factories, Zou noted.

Alnaqbi spoke highly of the ICCDZ project, saying it is a high-quality platform for industrial cooperation between the UAE and China, with great significance and broad prospects for development.

More than 20 Nanjing-based high-tech enterprises participated in the Thursday event.

