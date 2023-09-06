Speaker of UAE Federal National Council to visit China

Xinhua) 15:58, September 06, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, Saqr Ghubash, speaker of the Federal National Council of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), will lead a delegation on a visit to China from Sept. 8 to 16.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)