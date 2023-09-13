Chinese vice president meets with speaker of UAE Federal National Council

Xinhua) 15:26, September 13, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Saqr Ghubash, speaker of the Federal National Council of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), in Beijing on Wednesday.

Han said China stands ready to work with the UAE to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, strengthen high-level exchanges, enhance strategic mutual trust, firmly support each other, consolidate political friendship, expand practical cooperation, strengthen people-to-people exchanges and multilateral coordination, and continuously enrich the China-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership.

Han congratulated the UAE on becoming a member of the BRICS, saying that China is willing to share development opportunities with the UAE in promoting Chinese modernization and to achieve mutual benefits and win-win results.

Saqr Ghubash said it is the UAE's unswerving political will to consolidate comprehensive strategic partnership with China. He appreciated China for supporting the UAE in joining the BRICS cooperation mechanism.

Noting that next year marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries, Saqr Ghubash said the UAE is willing to enhance bilateral cooperation on economy, trade, investment, legislation, and people-to-people and cultural exchanges.

