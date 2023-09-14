China's top legislator holds talks with speaker of UAE Federal National Council

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, holds talks with Saqr Ghubash, speaker of the Federal National Council of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, on Wednesday held talks in Beijing with Saqr Ghubash, speaker of the Federal National Council of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Zhao said that under the two countries' leaders, China and the UAE have continuously consolidated their political mutual trust, expanded their practical cooperation, deepened the friendship between the two peoples, and brought bilateral relations to a new stage of comprehensive, rapid and in-depth development. China is ready to work with the UAE to elevate bilateral relations and bring more benefits to the two peoples, he added.

He said that China stands ready to strengthen exchanges at all levels to consolidate strategic mutual trust, and that it appreciates the UAE for its long-term, firm support on issues concerning China's core interests and major concerns.

"We hope to deepen practical cooperation, steadily advance cooperation in established areas such as energy, investment and infrastructure, and tap into cooperation potential in emerging areas such as information technology," Zhao said.

Zhao expressed the hope that China and the UAE will strengthen cooperation on culture, tourism and civil aviation to consolidate popular support for bilateral relations, and extended congratulations to the UAE on becoming a member of the BRICS family.

He said China supports the UAE in playing a bigger role in international and regional affairs, and stands ready to work with the UAE to practice true multilateralism and promote international fairness and justice.

Zhao highlighted the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, stressing that China is willing to work with the UAE to promote cooperation on the three global initiatives and inject more positive energy into a turbulent world.

The NPC of China is willing to strengthen friendly cooperation with the UAE Federal National Council, promote friendly exchanges at all levels, and deepen exchanges of experience in law-based national governance, economic development and the improvement of people's livelihoods, Zhao said. It is also willing to provide legal guarantees for the joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative and practical cooperation in various fields, he added.

Noting that next year marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries, Saqr Ghubash said the UAE Federal National Council stands ready to strengthen cooperation with the NPC of China, deepen exchanges and mutual learning related to legislation and other fields, and contribute to the development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

