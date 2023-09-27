Senior Chinese diplomat meets COP28 president-designate

Xinhua) 08:38, September 27, 2023

Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, meets with COP28 United Arab Emirates (UAE) President-Designate and the UAE's special envoy for climate change Sultan Al Jaber in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, met with COP28 United Arab Emirates (UAE) President-Designate Sultan Al Jaber in Beijing on Tuesday.

Wang, also director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, said that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, relations between China and the UAE have maintained a momentum of sound and stable development.

China is willing to continue to understand and support each other on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns, jointly build the Belt and Road with high quality, expand areas of mutually beneficial cooperation, and push China-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership to a higher level, Wang said.

Wang congratulated the UAE on joining the BRICS family as one of the first batches of new members, saying it will provide new vitality to BRICS cooperation and new prospects for China-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership.

As a comprehensive strategic partner of the UAE, China is glad to see the UAE play a greater role in international and regional affairs, said Wang.

Wang introduced China's concept and practice of green and sustainable development, saying that China is an active advocate and a firm activist in tackling climate change.

China fully supports the UAE in hosting the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai and stands ready to maintain close communication and cooperation with the UAE to ensure positive outcomes of the conference, promote the building of a fair and rational global climate governance system for win-win results, and safeguard the legitimate development rights of developing countries, Wang added.

Jaber, also the UAE's special envoy for climate change, said that the UAE and China have solid mutual trust and a solid foundation for cooperation, and the UAE side is firmly committed to the comprehensive strategic partnership of long-term friendship between the two countries.

The UAE highly appreciates China's vision of a community with a shared future for humanity, China's significant contribution to global sustainable development, and China's leadership in international cooperation on climate change, Jaber said.

He thanked China for its strong support to the UAE in preparing for the Dubai Conference and said he looks forward to working with China to make the conference a historic success.

