China appreciates UAE efforts in preparing for UN climate conference: vice premier

Xinhua) 09:55, December 01, 2023

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Nov. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

DUBAI, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- China appreciates the efforts made by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in preparing for the UN climate change conference in Dubai, Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang said on Thursday.

Ding, who is in Dubai for the World Climate Action Summit, made the remarks when meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Commending the development of bilateral relations in recent years, Ding called on the two sides to further enhance political mutual trust, strengthen practical cooperation, jointly build the Belt and Road with high quality, and jointly push China's cooperation with Arab countries and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries to a new level.

During the meeting, Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, expounded China's position on the Palestinian-Israeli issue.

China's position on the Palestinian-Israeli issue is clear, said Ding, calling for all parties concerned to immediately cease fire and stop fighting, protect civilians and prevent the expansion of the conflict.

China will continue to stand on the side of peace and justice, support the just cause of the Palestinian people to safeguard their national rights, promote the early implementation of the two-state solution and achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian question, he said.

Ding said China is ready to work with the UAE to cool down the situation and restore peace and tranquility in the region at an early date.

For his part, Mohamed said the UAE will never forget the valuable support provided by China in the fight against COVID-19, and is convinced that bilateral cooperation will make greater achievements in the future.

He thanked China for its firm support for the just cause of Palestine, highly appreciated China's just position, and said the UAE is willing to work closely with China in international and regional affairs to jointly advance the cause of regional and world peace and development.

