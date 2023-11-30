China's pavilion launched at COP28 in Dubai
DUBAI, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- China's pavilion at COP28 was officially inaugurated Thursday morning at the Expo City of Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.
The pavilion will host a series of side events and activities in nine thematic days, in addition to two special sessions, during the two-week 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which will open later Thursday.
The events will involve relevant government departments, research institutes, industrial associations, enterprises, and NGOs, with topics covering China's climate response policies and actions, global climate cooperation, green and low-carbon development, energy transformation, digital development, and green finance.
Photos
Related Stories
- COP28 offers opportunity to address climate emergency: IPU chief
- Developed countries should take lead in drastically cutting carbon emissions: Chinese FM
- Infographic: What we need to know about COP28
- Dubai prepares for UN's COP28 conference
- Nation's COP28 pavilion ready to tell stories of Beautiful China
- COP28 scheduled to be held in Expo City of Dubai
- Explainer: What is COP28 and why is it important
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.