COP28 scheduled to be held in Expo City of Dubai
This photo taken on Nov. 29, 2023 shows a view of the Expo City in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. COP28, which refers to the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, is scheduled to be held in the Expo City of Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
This photo taken on Nov. 29, 2023 shows the Expo City in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. COP28, which refers to the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, is scheduled to be held in the Expo City of Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
An attendee walks in the Expo City in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Nov. 29, 2023. COP28, which refers to the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, is scheduled to be held in the Expo City of Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
An artwork of COP28 is seen in the Expo City in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Nov. 29, 2023. COP28, which refers to the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, is scheduled to be held in the Expo City of Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
This photo taken on Nov. 29, 2023 shows a view of the Expo City in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. COP28, which refers to the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, is scheduled to be held in the Expo City of Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
A photographer takes photos beside a logo of COP28 in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Nov. 29, 2023. COP28, which refers to the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, is scheduled to be held in the Expo City of Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
This photo taken on Nov. 29, 2023 shows the media center of COP28 in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. COP28, which refers to the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, is scheduled to be held in the Expo City of Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
An attendee walks past display boards of slogans in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Nov. 29, 2023. COP28, which refers to the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, is scheduled to be held in the Expo City of Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
An attendee walks past display boards of slogans in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Nov. 29, 2023. COP28, which refers to the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, is scheduled to be held in the Expo City of Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
A worker is seen in the Expo City in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Nov. 29, 2023. COP28, which refers to the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, is scheduled to be held in the Expo City of Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
This photo taken on Nov. 29, 2023 shows the media center of COP28 in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. COP28, which refers to the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, is scheduled to be held in the Expo City of Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
This photo taken on Nov. 29, 2023 shows the China Pavilion of COP28 in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. COP28, which refers to the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, is scheduled to be held in the Expo City of Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
Photos
