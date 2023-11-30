COP28 scheduled to be held in Expo City of Dubai

Xinhua) 08:33, November 30, 2023

This photo taken on Nov. 29, 2023 shows a view of the Expo City in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. COP28, which refers to the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, is scheduled to be held in the Expo City of Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

This photo taken on Nov. 29, 2023 shows the media center of COP28 in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. COP28, which refers to the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, is scheduled to be held in the Expo City of Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

This photo taken on Nov. 29, 2023 shows the China Pavilion of COP28 in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. COP28, which refers to the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, is scheduled to be held in the Expo City of Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

