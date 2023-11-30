Dubai prepares for UN's COP28 conference

Ecns.cn) 11:30, November 30, 2023

Staff members make preparations for the upcoming 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) at the Expo City in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Nov. 29, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Guanguan)

The COP28 conference is scheduled to be held in Dubai from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12.

Staff members make preparations for the upcoming 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) at the Expo City in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Guanguan)

Photo taken on Nov. 29, 2023 shows a view of the Expo City in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Guanguan)

Photo taken on Nov. 29, 2023 shows a view of the Expo City in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Guanguan)

Photo taken on Nov. 29, 2023 shows a view of the Expo City in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Guanguan)

Photo taken on Nov. 29, 2023 shows a view of the Expo City in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Guanguan)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)