COP28 offers opportunity to address climate emergency: IPU chief

Xinhua) 13:21, November 30, 2023

GENEVA, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- The 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change will offer an opportunity to assess global efforts to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions, said the IPU secretary general.

Interviewed at IPU's headquarters here, Martin Chungong, secretary general of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), said his objective was to bring the voice of parliaments to the forefront, urging them to fulfill their oversight role and evaluate the progress made by their respective governments.

COP28 is scheduled to be held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12.

Highlighting the unique context of this COP28, Chungong underscored the shift from sideline parliamentary meetings to a central role in the negotiating values of COP28.

This transformation provides a prime opportunity for parliamentarians worldwide to assert their expectations of governments in the face of the global climate emergency, the IPU chief said.

Looking ahead to 2024, Chungong outlined the parliamentary community's plans, with the IPU hosting its assembly in Geneva, which will offer a platform for parliamentarians globally to review progress on actions aimed at mitigating climate change and addressing its adverse effects.

