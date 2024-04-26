Lamborghini deepens ties with China as it goes electric

ROME, April 25 (Xinhua) -- Italian supercar maker Lamborghini presented its first-ever hybrid plug-in sports utility vehicle, the Ursus SE, at the 2024 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition on Thursday.

The iconic company has a long history in China and has increased its presence at the exhibition in recent years.

"Each year, the auto show in Beijing is an important part of our global strategy," Francesco Scardaoni, Lamborghini's director for the Asia-Pacific region, told Xinhua.

He said the show is an important window into Asia, enabling worldwide companies to participate in a market that sets the trend in terms of new technologies, whether related to the user experience, connectivity or electrification.

Lamborghini, among the world's best-known high-end car brands, has been a mainstay at the Beijing event since 2005. A year ago, the company celebrated its 60th birthday at the show.

"The speed of change in China is incredible," said Scardaoni, who is a former managing director of Lamborghini's China operations, based in Beijing. "You can see how the dynamics of the market are changing in a way only possible in China. We are always adjusting our strategy to fulfill customer needs."

According to Andrea Giuricin, head of TRA Consulting and analyst on automotive markets, the presence of a luxury car brand like Lamborghini at Auto China Beijing is important, even if only a tiny sliver of any country's population can hope to acquire one.

According to its website, the cost of a Lamborghini sports utility vehicle starts at around 250,000 euros (267,000 U.S. dollars). The company's iconic super sports cars start at around 350,000 euros. Highly customized versions of the vehicles can cost much more.

Scardaoni said the launch of the Ursus SE is an important step in the company's shift toward cars and sports utility vehicles with lower environmental impact. The Beijing International Automotive Exhibition is likely to play as key a role in future development.

"By 2025, our entire product line will be hybrid. In the second half of the decade we will push further, and in 2028, we plan to release the first fully electric Lamborghini," he said.

