In pics: 2024 Beijing Int'l Automotive Exhibition

Xinhua) 16:46, April 25, 2024

A visitor views a Hyundai N Vision 74 hydrogen fuel cell concept car displayed at the 2024 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Shunyi District, Beijing, capital of China, April 25, 2024. The exhibition opened here on Thursday and will last till May 4. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

This photo taken on April 25, 2024 shows a smart #5 concept car displayed at the 2024 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Shunyi District, Beijing, capital of China. The exhibition opened here on Thursday and will last till May 4. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

People visit the 2024 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Shunyi District, Beijing, capital of China, April 25, 2024. The exhibition opened here on Thursday and will last till May 4. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

A visitor tries a Hyundai Santafe SUV displayed at the 2024 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Shunyi District, Beijing, capital of China, April 25, 2024. The exhibition opened here on Thursday and will last till May 4. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Hubertus Troska, member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, unveils the Mercedes-Benz G-Class electric offroad vehicle at the 2024 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Shunyi District, Beijing, capital of China, April 25, 2024. The exhibition opened here on Thursday and will last till May 4. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Visitors view an all digital electric platform by Polaris displayed at the 2024 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Shunyi District, Beijing, capital of China, April 25, 2024. The exhibition opened here on Thursday and will last till May 4. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

This photo taken on April 25, 2024 shows a Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class concept car displayed at the 2024 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Shunyi District, Beijing, capital of China. The exhibition opened here on Thursday and will last till May 4. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

