Auto industry insiders highlight interdependence between China, Europe

Xinhua) 09:11, April 26, 2024

MUNICH, Germany, April 25 (Xinhua) -- The interdependence between China and European automakers plays a crucial role as the industry gears up to transition towards sustainable mobility, industry insiders from the two sides said here on Thursday.

Approximately 120 government officials, researchers, and executives from the auto industry in China and Europe gathered at the 2024 China-Europe Automobile Industry Development Forum in Munich to discuss the latest development and the industry's green transition.

Chinese consul general in Munich Tong Defa noted that given the new-energy industry is still in its early stage, the current aggregate capacity falls short of meeting the growing demand for new-energy products.

Highlighting the growth of the new energy industry in China, Tong extended welcome to foreign companies to participate in China's technological advancements and foster collaboration for climate action and green transformation.

Lu Mei, general manager of China Automotive Technology and Research Center Co., Ltd. (CATARC), noted over 40 years of cooperation between China and Europe in the auto industry, highlighting European automakers' active involvement in China's auto sector.

Lu stressed the complementary nature of the auto industries in China and Europe, highlighting mutual benefits and a long-standing interdependence.

Marcus Bollig, managing director of the products and value creation division at Germany's car association VDA, pointed out China's significance as an important market and an innovation hub for German automakers.

Emphasizing VDA's advocacy for open markets and fair competition, Bollig stressed the role of Chinese-European interdependence in steering the automotive industry toward sustainable mobility.

The forum was sponsored by Chinese Automakers International Development and Innovation Alliance, which has over 200 members including original equipment manufacturers, parts and components suppliers, research institutes, logistics companies and financial service providers.

