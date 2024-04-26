Smart technologies take center stage at Beijing auto show

A product launch event for Ji Yue Automobile at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition on April 25 Photo: Zhang Yiyi/GT

Smart technologies in the auto industry chain are featuring at the ongoing Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, ranging from artificial intelligence (AI) to autonomous driving.

Tencent released a large-scale model of its "global intelligence" solution for the automotive industry on Wednesday, covering core scenarios including automotive R&D, production, marketing, services, and enterprise collaboration.

Tencent also released plans related to the smart car cloud, smart cockpits and other aspects. The company also said it has provided autonomous driving cloud services to companies such as Mercedes-Benz, Bosch, and NVIDIA.

“We are actively exploring the innovative applications of cutting-edge technologies such as AI large models in various scenarios of the automotive industry,” said Tang Daosheng, a senior executive vice president of Tencent.

“Intelligent AI technology is one of our core operations,” Chen Sisi, a PR representative for Ji Yue Automobile, told the Global Times on Thursday.

In August last year, Chinese automaker Geely Holding Group unveiled Ji Yue as a new premium intelligent technology brand. It stems partly from Geely's cooperation with Baidu Inc on automotive robotics, Reuters reported.

Ji Yue said at the auto show that starting from 2026, its models will be equipped with NVIDIA’s new generation in-vehicle computing platform NVIDIA DRIVE Thor.

Market watchers said that cross-industry collaboration in chips, batteries and AI technology have become driving forces for the auto industry.

Companies such as CATL, Huawei and iFLYTEK showcased their components and high-tech products, ranging from traditional automotive parts to new energy and intelligent connected products.

With the entry of Huawei, Xiaomi, CATL and other tech giants, the automotive industry's drive toward intelligence and technology will accelerate even further, which will intensify competition in China's auto industry, market watchers said.

Just before the exhibition, several car manufacturers announced partnerships with prominent tech companies. For instance, GAC Group said that multiple models from its GAC Motor brand are already equipped with Huawei's intelligent cockpit, and there are plans to introduce Huawei's advanced intelligent driving assistance systems to GAC vehicles in the future.

Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD released a new strategy for intelligent development earlier this year and is demonstrating a number of cutting-edge intelligent technologies.

In the future, vehicle intelligence will be the main development direction but electrification is vital for intelligent driving, the company told the Global Times.

“European rivals are becoming scared and are running to move at the same pace as Chinese carmakers, because the domestic products are really stylish and high-tech, with reliable performance,” a visitor at the auto show from London told the Global Times.

The Beijing International Automotive Exhibition is China’s largest auto show. It kicked off in Beijing on Thursday following a four-year hiatus for its offline event.

Automakers from China and abroad are set to unveil 117 new models versus 93 at last year's show, while a total of 278 NEVs will be on display, seven more than last year, according to the organizers.

Chinese electric carmaker Nio is presenting technologies including smart energy, smart manufacturing, chips and vehicle-mounted intelligent hardware, as well as its fully liquid-cooled ultra-fast charging pile.

In November 2023, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, along with three other ministries, issued a notice on conducting pilot programs for intelligent connected vehicles. These initiatives aim to guide manufacturers to enhance their capabilities, ensure safety, and promote the high-quality development of the intelligent connected vehicle industry.

