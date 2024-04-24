Second phase of the 135th Canton Fair opens in Guangzhou

Ecns.cn) 14:56, April 24, 2024

Photo shows a bustling crowd inside the exhibition hall of the second phase of the 135th Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong province, April 23, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

The second phase of the 135th Canton Fair features exhibits including household items, gifts and decorations, as well as building materials and furniture.

A purchasing agent selects products in the home decor section in the second phase of the 135th Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong province, April 23, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

A purchasing agent(on the right) selects products in the home decor section in the second phase of the 135th Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong province, April 23, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

A purchasing agent takes a video in the second phase of the 135th Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong province, April 23, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

A purchasing agent selects products in the gift and souvenir exhibition area in the second phase of the 135th Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong province, April 23, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

A purchasing agent selects products in the gift and souvenir exhibition area in the second phase of the 135th Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong province, April 23, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

