Second phase of the 135th Canton Fair opens in Guangzhou
Photo shows a bustling crowd inside the exhibition hall of the second phase of the 135th Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong province, April 23, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
The second phase of the 135th Canton Fair features exhibits including household items, gifts and decorations, as well as building materials and furniture.
A purchasing agent selects products in the home decor section in the second phase of the 135th Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong province, April 23, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
A purchasing agent(on the right) selects products in the home decor section in the second phase of the 135th Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong province, April 23, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
A purchasing agent takes a video in the second phase of the 135th Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong province, April 23, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
A purchasing agent selects products in the gift and souvenir exhibition area in the second phase of the 135th Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong province, April 23, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
A purchasing agent selects products in the gift and souvenir exhibition area in the second phase of the 135th Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong province, April 23, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
