2nd phase of 135th Canton Fair opens in Guangzhou, S China

Xinhua) 11:00, April 24, 2024

Purchasers talk at a booth of tableware at the second phase of the 135th Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 23, 2024. The second phase of the 135th Canton Fair opened in Guangzhou on Tuesday focusing on displaying products such as household goods, gifts, decorations, building materials and furniture with an exhibition area of about 515,000 square meters. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Purchasers visit a booth of building materials at the second phase of the 135th Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 23, 2024. The second phase of the 135th Canton Fair opened in Guangzhou on Tuesday focusing on displaying products such as household goods, gifts, decorations, building materials and furniture with an exhibition area of about 515,000 square meters. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Purchasers visit a booth of artificial trees at the second phase of the 135th Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 23, 2024. The second phase of the 135th Canton Fair opened in Guangzhou on Tuesday focusing on displaying products such as household goods, gifts, decorations, building materials and furniture with an exhibition area of about 515,000 square meters. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This photo taken on April 23, 2024 shows a booth of a Turkish kitchenware company at the import area of the second phase of the 135th Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. The second phase of the 135th Canton Fair opened in Guangzhou on Tuesday focusing on displaying products such as household goods, gifts, decorations, building materials and furniture with an exhibition area of about 515,000 square meters. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This photo taken on April 23, 2024 shows a booth of decorations at the second phase of the 135th Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. The second phase of the 135th Canton Fair opened in Guangzhou on Tuesday focusing on displaying products such as household goods, gifts, decorations, building materials and furniture with an exhibition area of about 515,000 square meters. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This photo taken on April 23, 2024 shows a booth of pottery and porcelain at the second phase of the 135th Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. The second phase of the 135th Canton Fair opened in Guangzhou on Tuesday focusing on displaying products such as household goods, gifts, decorations, building materials and furniture with an exhibition area of about 515,000 square meters. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Purchasers talk at a booth of artificial flowers at the second phase of the 135th Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 23, 2024. The second phase of the 135th Canton Fair opened in Guangzhou on Tuesday focusing on displaying products such as household goods, gifts, decorations, building materials and furniture with an exhibition area of about 515,000 square meters. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Purchasers visit a booth of tableware at the second phase of the 135th Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 23, 2024. The second phase of the 135th Canton Fair opened in Guangzhou on Tuesday focusing on displaying products such as household goods, gifts, decorations, building materials and furniture with an exhibition area of about 515,000 square meters. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A purchaser poses for photos with mascots at the second phase of the 135th Canton Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 23, 2024. The second phase of the 135th Canton Fair opened in Guangzhou on Tuesday focusing on displaying products such as household goods, gifts, decorations, building materials and furniture with an exhibition area of about 515,000 square meters. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

