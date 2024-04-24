Ukraine to get largest-ever military aid package from UK: Zelensky

Xinhua) 10:51, April 24, 2024

KIEV, April 23 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that Ukraine would soon get the largest-ever military aid package from Britain worth 500 million pounds (619 million U.S. dollars).

The package will contain Storm Shadow and other types of missiles, hundreds of armored vehicles and watercraft, and ammunition, he said on Telegram after a phone conversation with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Zelensky said they also discussed bilateral defense cooperation, focusing on maritime and long-range capabilities.

One of the leading donors to Ukraine, Britain has pledged almost 12 billion pounds in support to Ukraine since February 2022, of which 7.1 billion is for military assistance, according to the British parliament.

