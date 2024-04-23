Zelensky, Biden discuss aid for Ukraine over phone
KIEV, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday that he has discussed the allocation of a new aid package for Ukraine in a phone conversation with U.S. President Joe Biden.
Zelensky said on Telegram that Biden assured him that he would sign the bill envisaging allocating military aid to Ukraine as soon as it is approved by the U.S. Senate.
The defense package is expected to strengthen Ukraine's air defense as well as long-range and artillery capabilities, Zelensky said.
The Ukrainian president informed that he also discussed with Biden the work on a bilateral security agreement and the preparations for the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland slated for mid-June.
On Saturday, the U.S. House of Representatives approved the new aid package for Kiev worth about 61 billion U.S. dollars.
According to Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, the package includes 49.9 billion dollars for military assistance.
To come into force, the bill on embarking the aid for Ukraine has to be approved by the U.S. Senate and signed by Biden.
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. decision to reimpose sanctions on Venezuela adds uncertainty to global oil market
- Philippines, U.S. kick off largest-ever joint military drills amid criticism
- 15 injured in theme park tram crash in Los Angeles, U.S.
- U.S. man dies after self-immolation outside Trump criminal trial court
- U.S. urged to cease "far-fetched" allegations about China's steel, shipbuilding sectors
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.