Ukraine says to agree on military aid from U.S. as loan
KIEV, April 7 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country would agree to receive a new military aid loan package from the United States, the Ukrayinska Pravda media outlet reported Saturday.
"We will agree to any option. If Ukraine was offered a loan today or everything for free in a year, we would say: 'Only today,'" Zelensky was cited as saying.
Zelensky voiced his belief that Ukraine will get a favorable decision from the U.S. Congress on the new assistance.
On Friday, Zelensky reportedly met with a bipartisan and bicameral delegation from the U.S. Congress to discuss the form of the new assistance.
According to media reports, the U.S. Congress may discuss new conditions for a multibillion-dollar Ukraine aid bill next week, which has been stalled since the autumn of 2023.
