Zelensky, Stoltenberg agree to hold urgent meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council

Xinhua) 09:03, April 18, 2024

KIEV, April 17 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday agreed to hold an urgent meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council.

"The Secretary General of the Alliance confirmed the convening of an extraordinary meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council at Ukraine's request," Zelensky said in a post on Telegram after a phone conversation with Stoltenberg.

The meeting at the defense ministers level will take place on Friday, Zelensky said.

"Ukraine needs immediate steps to strengthen air defense," he stressed.

At the talks, Zelensky informed Stoltenberg about Russia's missile attack on the city of Chernihiv in northern Ukraine, which killed at least 17 people and injured 78 others earlier in the day.

They also discussed the implementation of initiatives to supply shells to Ukraine.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)