China launches digital database of classic graphics
(Xinhua) 15:54, April 19, 2024
BEIJING, April 19 (Xinhua) -- China has unveiled an online database featuring graphics reflecting traditional Chinese cultural characteristics.
Spearheaded by the National Library of China Publishing House, the initiative aims to compile, index, and digitize patterns and pictures sourced from an extensive collection of Chinese classics.
The database offers a valuable resource for China's cultural and creative industries.
As of now, the database has indexed 105,000 items of classic images and contains over 2,600 vector graphics of traditional motifs.
