Chinese vice premier stresses speeding up sci-tech progress in seed industry

Xinhua) 09:31, April 18, 2024

HAIKOU, April 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong has stressed the importance of accelerating efforts to achieve breakthroughs on core agricultural technologies in key areas and boosting self-reliance and strength within the seed industry.

Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a research trip in south China's island province of Hainan from Monday to Wednesday.

During his trip, Liu inspected a national seed breeding base and a laboratory, among other sites, to learn about the conservation and utilization of germplasm resources, as well as the promotion and application of new varieties.

He chaired a symposium and listened to the opinions and suggestions from government departments, localities and experts on the scientific and technological innovation within the seed industry.

Liu underscored the need to enhance the protection of germplasm resources, boost the strategic scientific and technological strength of the seed industry, strengthen the principal position of seed enterprises in technological innovation, and increase international exchanges in this area.

Liu also called for efforts to enhance the development of natural rubber production and the ability to secure the supply of natural rubber, as well as to advance the reform of agricultural reclamation.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)