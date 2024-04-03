New tech facilitates spring farming in Zunyi, SW China's Guizhou

People's Daily Online) 10:06, April 03, 2024

This spring, new quality productive forces has become the buzzword. In the fields in the northern part of southwest China's Guizhou Province, new technologies are being applied; new agricultural machines are running in full swing; new varieties are being introduced; new farmers are injecting vitality into modern farming, and new models of agriculture are emerging.

In Heping village, Tuanze township, Huichuan district of Zunyi city, villagers were operating machines to place green manure crops into the soil.

A villager operates a machine to place green manure crops into the soil in Heping village, Tuanze township, Huichuan district of Zunyi city, southwest China's Guizhou Province.

Green manure crops thrive in Heping village, Tuanze town, Huichuan district of Zunyi city, southwest China's Guizhou Province.

Zunyi is actively working towards improving soil quality by promoting soil testing and formula fertilization, increasing the use of organic fertilizers, reducing chemical fertilizer usage, and addressing environmental pollution.

These efforts aim to increase grain production, promote green and ecological development in agriculture, and comprehensively strengthen the foundation of grain and oil production.

Photo shows newly-built high-standard farmland in Xingang village, Suiyang township, Fenggang county, Zunyi city, southwest China's Guizhou Province.

Zunyi has constructed over 3.3 million mu (220,000 hectares) of high-standard farmland, resulting in a steady increase in the overall grain production capacity. Plans are underway to continue implementing high-standard farmland construction until the end of this year.

During spring farming, seedling cultivation, mechanical transplanting, and drone pest control are gradually replacing human labor. This transition has resulted in a significant reduction in labor demand per unit area.

A farmer operates a machine to interplant soybeans with corn in Fenshui village, Yongxing township, Meitan county, Zunyi city, southwest China's Guizhou Province.

In Fenshui village, Yongxing township, Meitan county, the collaboration between seeders and drones has enabled the efficient interplanting of soybeans and corn.

The utilization of unmanned agricultural machinery has resulted in a reduction of pesticide use by over 20 percent per mu, and fertilizer use by more than 10 percent, while maintaining the same level of yield when traditional agricultural equipment is applied.

This year, Zunyi is also promoting the adoption of automated agricultural machinery equipped with the Beidou system to further enhance operational efficiency.

Photo shows a chili pepper seedling cultivation workshop in Xinpu district of Zunyi city, southwest China's Guizhou Province.

Photo shows a grain and oil crop plantation in Fenghua township, Suiyang county, Zunyi city, southwest China's Guizhou Province.

In March, the scent of tea permeates the air in tea gardens in Zunyi. On the tea mountains, farmers engage in a race to pick tea leaves, while in the factories, every moment is crucial for processing.

Photo shows a tea garden in Yong'an township, Fenggang county, Zunyi city, southwest China's Guizhou Province.

The rise of new-style tea drinks has brought fresh opportunities to develop Zunyi's tea industry.

Photo shows the workshop of a tea company in southwest China's Guizhou Province.

In Jinshan village of Meitan county, a tea company named Chunshuitang has established cooperative relationships with cooperatives and villagers, following a business model that incorporates the company, tea plantations and tea growers. This model involves integrated cultivation, procurement, processing, and sales, effectively connecting high-quality organic tea with the market and assisting tea farmers in enhancing production and their income.

Photo shows a tea farm in Yuqing county, Zunyi city, southwest China's Guizhou Province.

Photos were provided by the bureau of agriculture and rural affairs of Zunyi.

