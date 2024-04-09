China launches campaign to boost grain output

April 09, 2024

A farmer loads newly harvested paddy rice seeds in Cengong County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) -- China has initiated a new round of action to significantly increase its grain output in the coming years, in the latest effort to ensure food security.

According to an action plan published by the State Council, the country aims to boost the grain production capacity by over 50 million tonnes by 2030. At that time, the grain growing area will total about 1.75 billion mu, or 117 million hectares, and the grain yield per mu will reach 420 kilograms.

China has seen a grain harvest of over 650 million tonnes for nine consecutive years, with the per capita share of grain at 493 kilograms.

However, the grain supply and demand is still characterized by a "tight balance" and the gap may expand in the future, hence the need to further increase output to ensure food security, said an official of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the country's top economic planner.

Corn and soybeans will be the major contributors of the grain output increase, the plan said. In terms of rice and wheat, the emphasis is on improving quality and optimizing structure. Potatoes and other types of grain and beans will be promoted based on local conditions.

Major projects from water conservation to high-standard farmland construction and revitalization of the seed industry will be implemented in 720 crucial grain producing counties, under the guidance of the NDRC and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

