Smart agricultural platform improves production efficiency in central China

Xinhua) 08:37, April 11, 2024

Staff members transport seedlings at a smart planting base in Datonghu District of Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province, April 10, 2024. The smart planting base in Datonghu District of Yiyang City started transplanting operations on Wednesday. With the help of a smart agricultural platform, staff members here are able to remotely create and control agricultural operations and conduct other agricultural procedures. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

A staff member monitors the condition of the smart planting fields in Datonghu District of Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province, April 10, 2024. The smart planting base in Datonghu District of Yiyang City started transplanting operations on Wednesday. With the help of a smart agricultural platform, staff members here are able to remotely create and control agricultural operations and conduct other agricultural procedures. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

An autonomous rice transplanter works at a smart planting base in Datonghu District of Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province, April 10, 2024. The smart planting base in Datonghu District of Yiyang City started transplanting operations on Wednesday. With the help of a smart agricultural platform, staff members here are able to remotely create and control agricultural operations and conduct other agricultural procedures. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 10, 2024 shows an autonomous rice transplanter working at a smart planting base in Datonghu District of Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province. The smart planting base in Datonghu District of Yiyang City started transplanting operations on Wednesday. With the help of a smart agricultural platform, staff members here are able to remotely create and control agricultural operations and conduct other agricultural procedures. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 10, 2024 shows an autonomous rice transplanter working at a smart planting base in Datonghu District of Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province. The smart planting base in Datonghu District of Yiyang City started transplanting operations on Wednesday. With the help of a smart agricultural platform, staff members here are able to remotely create and control agricultural operations and conduct other agricultural procedures. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Staff members transport seedlings at a smart planting base in Datonghu District of Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province, April 10, 2024. The smart planting base in Datonghu District of Yiyang City started transplanting operations on Wednesday. With the help of a smart agricultural platform, staff members here are able to remotely create and control agricultural operations and conduct other agricultural procedures. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

Staff members set up an autonomous rice transplanter at a smart planting base in Datonghu District of Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province, April 10, 2024. The smart planting base in Datonghu District of Yiyang City started transplanting operations on Wednesday. With the help of a smart agricultural platform, staff members here are able to remotely create and control agricultural operations and conduct other agricultural procedures. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

A staff member arranges seedlings at a smart planting base in Datonghu District of Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province, April 10, 2024. The smart planting base in Datonghu District of Yiyang City started transplanting operations on Wednesday. With the help of a smart agricultural platform, staff members here are able to remotely create and control agricultural operations and conduct other agricultural procedures. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

