China railway launches charter tour train service to Russia's Vladivostok
SHENYANG, April 17 (Xinhua) -- A charter tour train taking 300 Chinese tourists departed on Tuesday from a north China city for Russia's Vladivostok on a seven-day tour.
This was the first of such train service this year operated by China Railway Shenyang Bureau Group Co., Ltd., headquartered in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province.
The charter tour train departed from Shanhaiguan Railway Station in Qinhuangdao City, Hebei Province. The trip's itinerary winds through Yanji and Hunchun cities in northeast China's Jilin Province before going across the border for a visa-free travel in Vladivostok, Russia.
The railway company has planned to open three charter tour train service to Vietnam, Laos and Russia, respectively, to boost visa-free travel.
