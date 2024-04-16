Home>>
China's railway sector handles over 1 bln passenger trips in Q1
(Xinhua) 14:25, April 16, 2024
BEIJING, April 16 (Xinhua) -- China's railway sector handled 1.01 billion passenger trips in the first quarter of the year, data from the national railway operator showed.
The average daily number of passenger trips reached 11.15 million, up 28.5 percent year on year, according to China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. (China Railway).
During the period, an average of 10,486 passenger trains were operated daily, up 15.5 percent year on year.
During the Spring Festival holiday from Feb. 10 to 17 this year, Chinese railways reported 99.46 million passenger trips, according to China Railway.
The company expects a stable railway operation in the second quarter, with travel rush expected during the May Day holiday and the Dragon Boat Festival holiday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China Railway plans 1,163 extra passenger trains for Qingming Festival return travel
- China-Laos Railway handles 1.38 million tonnes of imports, exports in Q1
- A glimpse of Qisumu int'l railway logistics hub in Ulanqab, China's Inner Mongolia
- Guardians of rails: Powering safe journeys for all
- China Railway Qinghai-Xizang Group transports soaring passengers in Spring Festival rush
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.