China Railway Qinghai-Xizang Group transports soaring passengers in Spring Festival rush

Xinhua) 08:54, March 11, 2024

LHASA, March 10 (Xinhua) -- China Railway Qinghai-Xizang Group Co., Ltd. handled a total of over 1.95 million passengers, up 80.37 percent year on year, during the recently-concluded 2024 Spring Festival travel rush, said the group.

The group transported a record number of passengers during the period, both in terms of the total number and the daily average number. An average of 48,900 passengers traveled via its railway services daily during the 2024 travel rush, while the daily peak number of passengers topped 65,000 -- another new high.

The group is mainly in charge of railway routes in northwest China's Qinghai Province and southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.

The 2024 Spring Festival travel rush began on Jan. 26 and ended on March 5. During the rush, the railway operator added 184 temporary trains and attached 690 additional carriages to meet the soaring travel demand.

