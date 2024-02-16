Home>>
China's railway sees 230 mln passenger trips in first half of Spring Festival rush
(Xinhua) 09:42, February 16, 2024
BEIJING, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's railway network handled 230 million passenger trips from Jan. 26 to Feb. 14, the first half of the 40-day Spring Festival travel rush, China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. said Thursday.
The railway sector reported 14.25 million passengers Wednesday, setting a record for daily passenger numbers during the Spring Festival travel rush, it said.
It also forecast 15.2 million railway passengers for Thursday, as the eight-day holiday will end Saturday.
The Spring Festival, which fell on Feb. 10 this year, is China's biggest traditional festival. This year's Spring Festival travel rush started on Jan. 26 and will end on March 5.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liu Ning)
Photos
Related Stories
- Listening for leaks on railway system
- China to regulate railway passenger safety inspection
- New Chengdu-Kunming Railway brings happiness, prosperity to areas along the route after one year of operation
- China-Laos Railway witnesses Spring Festival travel rush
- Two major railway ports in Xinjiang handle over 70,000 China-Europe freight trains
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.