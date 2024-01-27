China-Laos Railway witnesses Spring Festival travel rush

Xinhua) 10:01, January 27, 2024

Passengers prepare to board a train at Vientiane Station of the China-Laos Railway in Vientiane, Laos, Jan. 26, 2024. The China-Laos Railway is witnessing its first Spring Festival travel rush since the railway started cross-border passenger services on April 13, 2023. (Photo by Yang Yongquan/Xinhua)

A passenger walks in the waiting hall of Vientiane Station of the China-Laos Railway in Vientiane, Laos, Jan. 26, 2024. The China-Laos Railway is witnessing its first Spring Festival travel rush since the railway started cross-border passenger services on April 13, 2023. (Photo by Yang Yongquan/Xinhua)

Crew members of the Lane Xang electric multiple unit (EMU) trains are seen at Vientiane Station of the China-Laos Railway in Vientiane, Laos, Jan. 26, 2024. The China-Laos Railway is witnessing its first Spring Festival travel rush since the railway started cross-border passenger services on April 13, 2023. (Photo by Yang Yongquan/Xinhua)

Passengers have their tickets checked at Vientiane Station of the China-Laos Railway in Vientiane, Laos, Jan. 26, 2024. The China-Laos Railway is witnessing its first Spring Festival travel rush since the railway started cross-border passenger services on April 13, 2023. (Photo by Yang Yongquan/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Wu Chaolan)