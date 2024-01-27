China-Laos Railway witnesses Spring Festival travel rush
Passengers prepare to board a train at Vientiane Station of the China-Laos Railway in Vientiane, Laos, Jan. 26, 2024. The China-Laos Railway is witnessing its first Spring Festival travel rush since the railway started cross-border passenger services on April 13, 2023. (Photo by Yang Yongquan/Xinhua)
A passenger walks in the waiting hall of Vientiane Station of the China-Laos Railway in Vientiane, Laos, Jan. 26, 2024. The China-Laos Railway is witnessing its first Spring Festival travel rush since the railway started cross-border passenger services on April 13, 2023. (Photo by Yang Yongquan/Xinhua)
Crew members of the Lane Xang electric multiple unit (EMU) trains are seen at Vientiane Station of the China-Laos Railway in Vientiane, Laos, Jan. 26, 2024. The China-Laos Railway is witnessing its first Spring Festival travel rush since the railway started cross-border passenger services on April 13, 2023. (Photo by Yang Yongquan/Xinhua)
Passengers have their tickets checked at Vientiane Station of the China-Laos Railway in Vientiane, Laos, Jan. 26, 2024. The China-Laos Railway is witnessing its first Spring Festival travel rush since the railway started cross-border passenger services on April 13, 2023. (Photo by Yang Yongquan/Xinhua)
