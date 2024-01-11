New passenger train service linking Hangzhou, Guangzhou launched

Xinhua) 13:50, January 11, 2024

Passengers and staff members pose for a group photo before a bullet train leaving for Guangzhou East Railway Station in south China's Guangdong Province, at the platform of Hangzhou West Railway Station in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 10, 2024. A new passenger train service directly linking Hangzhou West Railway Station in Hangzhou and Guangzhou East Railway Station in Guangzhou was launched on Wednesday. China started to implement a new railway operating plan on the same day. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A passenger sits in a bullet train heading directly for Guangzhou East Railway Station in south China's Guangdong Province from Hangzhou West Railway Station in Hangzhou City of east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 10, 2024. A new passenger train service directly linking Hangzhou West Railway Station in Hangzhou and Guangzhou East Railway Station in Guangzhou was launched on Wednesday. China started to implement a new railway operating plan on the same day. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Staff members perform for passengers on a bullet train heading directly for Guangzhou East Railway Station in south China's Guangdong Province from Hangzhou West Railway Station in Hangzhou City of east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 10, 2024. A new passenger train service directly linking Hangzhou West Railway Station in Hangzhou and Guangzhou East Railway Station in Guangzhou was launched on Wednesday. China started to implement a new railway operating plan on the same day. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Passengers and staff members pose for a group photo on the first bullet train heading directly for Guangzhou East Railway Station in south China's Guangdong Province from Hangzhou West Railway Station in Hangzhou City of east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 10, 2024. A new passenger train service directly linking Hangzhou West Railway Station in Hangzhou and Guangzhou East Railway Station in Guangzhou was launched on Wednesday. China started to implement a new railway operating plan on the same day. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Staff members celebrate the launch of a new bullet train service heading directly for Guangzhou East Railway Station in south China's Guangdong Province from Hangzhou West Railway Station, at the station in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 10, 2024. A new passenger train service directly linking Hangzhou West Railway Station in Hangzhou and Guangzhou East Railway Station in Guangzhou was launched on Wednesday. China started to implement a new railway operating plan on the same day. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

This photo taken on Jan. 10, 2024 show a bullet train heading directly for Guangzhou East Railway Station in south China's Guangdong Province, at Hangzhou West Railway Station in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. A new passenger train service directly linking Hangzhou West Railway Station in Hangzhou and Guangzhou East Railway Station in Guangzhou was launched on Wednesday. China started to implement a new railway operating plan on the same day. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

